Federal prosecutors to announce drug charges against Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro The charges include narco-terrorism conspiracy.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a military parade to commemorate the Day of the Bolivarian Militias, the Armed People and the April Revolution at Los Proceres on April 13, 2019, in Caracas, Venezuela. Marco Bello/Getty Images, FILE

Federal prosecutors in New York will announce drug charges Thursday against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and other government officials, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The charges include narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy and weapons possession conspiracy. Geoffrey Berman, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, will formally discuss the charges at a news conference.

