Fire kills 14 on Russian navy submersible, military says

Fourteen sailors died in a fire on one of the Russian navy's deep-sea submersibles, the Russian defense ministry said, according to Russian media.

The fire broke out Monday while the submersible was in Russian territorial waters, the military said. The sailors extinguished the fire and the ship has since returned to port in Severomork, Russia, according to the military, The Associated Press reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.