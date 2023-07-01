Over 1,300 arrested in France in 4th night of protests over fatal police shooting of teen Nahel M.

The teen was laid to rest in Nanterre, a Paris suburb, on Saturday.

Riots erupted for a fourth night across France over the fatal police shooting of 17-year-old Nahel M., who was laid to rest on Saturday.

More than 1,300 people were arrested overnight throughout the country, according to the French Ministry of the Interior, as cars and buildings were set ablaze and stores looted. The damage was widespread, from Paris to Marseille and Lyon, with about 2,500 fires set, officials said.

Under riot police's protection, firefighters extinguish fires set in trash cans, on July 1, 2023 in Charenton, France. Urman Lionel/ABACA via Shutterstock

Dozens of police officers and firefighters were injured overnight, as some 45,000 police officers were deployed in France to quell potential violence, officials said. It's unclear how many protesters were injured.

The violent unrest in France kicked off after the teen was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic check in the northwestern Paris suburb Nanterre on Tuesday morning.

A security guard walks past a broken Nike store front window following riots in Paris, on June 30, 2023. Yoan Valat/EPA via Shutterstock

Lawyers for the victim's family, who have roots in Algeria, identified him as Nahel M. A funeral for Nahel was held on Saturday in Nanterre. Mourners gathered at a mosque and on the street outside the cemetery to pay their respects.

Amid the unrest, the French government canceled large-scale events around the country on Friday. French President Emmanuel Macron appealed to parents to keep their children at home, noting that many of the protesters are young people.

On Saturday, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's office said Macron called to postpone what would have been the first state visit by a French president to Germany in nearly two dozen years, The Associated Press reported.

The officer who shot and killed the teen has been detained on suspicion of voluntary homicide amid an ongoing investigation into the incident, according to the local prosecutor's office.

Nanterre prosecutor Pascal Prache said Thursday that the officer did not meet the requirements to discharge his weapon and will remain in custody awaiting trial.

France's Inspectorate General of the National Police, which investigates allegations of police misconduct, is also conducting a probe into the fatal shooting.

Flowers are seen at the site where Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager, was killed by a French police officer during a traffic stop, in Nanterre, France, a Paris suburb, on June 29, 2023. The message reads "Peace to Nael, may the earth be light to you". Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Nahel's family's lawyers told ABC News they filed complaints against the officer accused of pulling the trigger and another officer who was at the scene.

Macron and French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin have both repeatedly called for "calm" as authorities investigate the teen's death.

France’s national football team – including international star Kylian Mbappé -- has also called for an end to the violence. "Many of us are from working-class neighborhoods, we too share this feeling of pain and sadness" over the killing of Nahel, the team said in a statement.

ABC News' Morgan Winsor contributed to this report.