Fur-Sale! Painting panda's abstract artwork hits the market

Aug 27, 2018, 1:10 PM ET
PHOTO: Giant Panda Yang Yang uses finger paint and a brush to create a picture at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria, Aug. 10, 2018. Heinz-Peter Bader/Reuters
There's a painting panda at Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo and her abstract artwork is selling for more than $500 a pop.

Yang Yang uses black paint with white backgrounds, which seems to be a favorite color scheme for the zoo's giant panda.

PHOTO: Giant Panda Yang Yang holds a brush behind pictures it painted at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria, Aug. 10, 2018.Heinz-Peter Bader/Reuters
With a zookeeper acting as her easel, the panda creates minimalist splotch art reminiscent of the American abstract expressionist Jackson Pollock.

PHOTO: Giant Panda Yang Yang uses finger paint and a brush to create a picture at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria, Aug. 10, 2018. Heinz-Peter Bader/Reuters
One hundred of her adorable pieces will be sold online for around $560 each to fund a picture book about the Vienna zoo's pandas.

PHOTO: Giant Panda Yang Yang uses finger paint and a brush to create a picture at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria, Aug. 10, 2018. Heinz-Peter Bader/Reuters
Yang Yang, 18, has given birth to 5 pandas, with one set of twins over the years.

PHOTO: Giant Panda Yang Yang uses finger paint and a brush to create a picture at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria, Aug. 10, 2018.Heinz-Peter Bader/Reuters
