Fur-Sale! Painting panda's abstract artwork hits the market

There's a painting panda at Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo and her abstract artwork is selling for more than $500 a pop.

Yang Yang uses black paint with white backgrounds, which seems to be a favorite color scheme for the zoo's giant panda.

Heinz-Peter Bader/Reuters

With a zookeeper acting as her easel, the panda creates minimalist splotch art reminiscent of the American abstract expressionist Jackson Pollock.

Heinz-Peter Bader/Reuters

One hundred of her adorable pieces will be sold online for around $560 each to fund a picture book about the Vienna zoo's pandas.

Heinz-Peter Bader/Reuters

Yang Yang, 18, has given birth to 5 pandas, with one set of twins over the years.