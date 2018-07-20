A man armed with a knife attacked passengers on a bus in northern Germany Friday before being taken into custody, authorities said.

An unknown number of passengers suffered injuries, including one seriously, during the knife attack on the crowded bus in Luebeck, Germany, at about 1:47 p.m., authorities said. No one died, they said.

The suspect "was overpowered" and taken into custody, police in Germany's Schleswig-Holstein state said in a statement. Investigators were trying to determine his motive, which police said remained unclear.

Felix Koenig/EPA-EFE via REX/Shutterstock

The police said many witnesses had already left the scene before they could speak with them. The bus had been fully occupied, police said.

ABC News' Sarah Hucal reported from Berlin.