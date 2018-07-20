German bus passengers injured in knife attack, suspect in custody

Jul 20, 2018, 11:52 AM ET
PHOTO: Policemen stand near a public service bus in Kuecknitz near Luebeck northern Germany, after several people were injured in the bus in an assault by a man wielding a knife, July 20, 2018.Markus Scholz/AFP/Getty Images
A man armed with a knife attacked passengers on a bus in northern Germany Friday before being taken into custody, authorities said.

An unknown number of passengers suffered injuries, including one seriously, during the knife attack on the crowded bus in Luebeck, Germany, at about 1:47 p.m., authorities said. No one died, they said.

The suspect "was overpowered" and taken into custody, police in Germany's Schleswig-Holstein state said in a statement. Investigators were trying to determine his motive, which police said remained unclear.

PHOTO: Emergency response stand near the scene where a person had allegedly attacked passengers on a bus in Luebeck, Germany, July 20, 2018.Felix Koenig/EPA-EFE via REX/Shutterstock
The police said many witnesses had already left the scene before they could speak with them. The bus had been fully occupied, police said.

ABC News' Sarah Hucal reported from Berlin.

