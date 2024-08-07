German hotel partially collapses, killing 1 and trapping 8, police say

Police said they believed 14 people were inside at the time of the collapse.

LONDON -- At least one person was killed and eight others remained trapped Wednesday after a hotel partially collapsed near the banks of the Mosel River in western Germany, police said.

Police said they believed 14 people were inside the hotel in the winemaking town of Kroev at the time of the collapse late Tuesday evening.

Five people escaped unharmed, while the other nine were buried beneath the rubble, police said.

Debris are seen after the collapse of a hotel in Kroev, Germany, on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. Christian Schulz/AP

"Due to the damage, this is an extremely demanding operation, as the building can only be entered by emergency services with the greatest caution," police said in a statement.

As of Wednesday morning, one person had been confirmed dead but their body had yet to be recovered.

A firefighter carries a woman after a hotel partially collapsed overnight near the banks of Germany's river Moselle in Kroev, Germany, August 7, 2024. Alex Kraus/Reuters

Eight others, including some who were seriously injured, were believed to be still trapped, according to police.

Search and rescue operations were ongoing, police said.