1 dead in Toronto shooting, possible suspects seen fleeing: Police
The shooting reportedly took place before noon local time.
One person is dead after a shooting in Toronto on Friday, police said.
The incident took place before noon local time at St. Clair Ave W and St. Clarens Ave, according to Toronto Police Operations.
Police received 911 calls of reports of "multiple gun shots." Witnesses said two men were seen fleeing in a 4-door sedan, according to police, who identified the men as "possible suspects."
Police said there was one victim who died from his injuries.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.