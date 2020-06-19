1 dead in Toronto shooting, possible suspects seen fleeing: Police The shooting reportedly took place before noon local time.

One person is dead after a shooting in Toronto on Friday, police said.

The incident took place before noon local time at St. Clair Ave W and St. Clarens Ave, according to Toronto Police Operations.

Police received 911 calls of reports of "multiple gun shots." Witnesses said two men were seen fleeing in a 4-door sedan, according to police, who identified the men as "possible suspects."

Police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights. Stock photo/Avid_creative/Getty Images

Police said there was one victim who died from his injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.