Hamas claims responsibility for shooting, stabbing attack in Tel Aviv

Seven people were killed in the shooting and stabbing Tuesday.

Hamas has taken responsibility for the fatal shooting and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv that unfolded on Tuesday just as Iran was launching a ballistic missile barrage on Israel.

Seven people were killed in the attack, and 16 people were injured, the Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit and Shin Bet said in a joint statement Wednesday. The two alleged attackers were also killed, police said.

In a statement Wednesday, Hamas' military wing claimed responsibility for the attack.

Armed Israeli police officers keep watch near a cordon at the site of a shooting incident in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 1, 2024. Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Police said the two suspects began the attack on the city's light rail system before continuing on foot on Tel Aviv's Yerushalayim Street.

They were killed after being apprehended by the Municipal Security Patrol and armed citizens, police said.

Following the attack, a large police presence patrolled the area and searched for additional threats.

Police vehicle is seen near the site of a shooting by gunmen at a light rail station on October 1, 2024 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Leon Neal/Getty Images

The shooting occurred right before Iran launched a large missile into Israel. About 180 missiles were fired at multiple targets in Israel, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Most of the missiles were intercepted, but "several hits were identified, and the damage is being assessed," according to an Israeli security official said.

ABC News' Ellie Kaufman and Kiara Alfonseca contributed to this report.