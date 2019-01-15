High-end complex in Nairobi under 'attack,' police say

LONDON — Jan 15, 2019, 9:40 AM ET
PHOTO: Cars are seen on fire at the scene of explosions and gunshots in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 15, 2019.PlayThomas Mukoya/Reuters
Gunfire and an explosion have been reported at a high-end complex in Kenya's capital Tuesday afternoon in what authorities are calling an "attack incident."

Al-Shabab, an extremist group based in Somalia, has claimed responsibility for the attack and said its members are still fighting inside, the Associated Press reported. The group made the announcement via its radio arm, the AP reported.

Members of security forces are seen at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 15, 2019.

Video from the scene in Nairobi's affluent Westlands neighborhood showed vehicles ablaze and people being carried away. A popular, upscale hotel called the DusitD2 is located in the modern complex that police say was under attack.

Cars are seen on fire at the scene of explosions and gunshots in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 15, 2019.

"We wish to confirm that there has been an attack incident along 14 Riverside Drive. The area has since been cordoned off," the Kenya Police Service said via Twitter.

A glass damaged by bullets is seen at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 15, 2019.

Police spokesman Charles Owino told The Associated Press that officers from the anti-terrorism unit have been deployed to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

