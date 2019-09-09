Holding hands, students show their support for pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong

Sep 9, 2019, 11:43 AM ET
PHOTO: Students and alumni form a human chain outside a school, Sept. 9, 2019 in Hong Kong, in support of pro-democracy activists.PlayAnthony Kwan/Getty Images
WATCH Hong Kong students form human chain on street in protest

Students once again formed human chains Monday in Hong Kong in support of the anti-extradition and pro-democracy activists. Many of the students wore masks while holding yellow helmets, umbrellas, and stuffed animals with eye patches, which are symbols of the pro-democracy protests.

Previously, Hong Kong protestors called on President Donald Trump and the U.S. to support its fight against the Chinese government.

Students and alumni form a human chain outside a school, Sept. 9, 2019 in Hong Kong, in support of pro-democracy activists.
Students and alumni form a human chain outside a school, Sept. 9, 2019 in Hong Kong, in support of pro-democracy activists.
Students wearing masks hold hands while holding yellow helmets, a symbol of the pro-democracy protests, outside St. Stephen's Girls' College in Hong Kong, Sept. 9, 2019.
Students wearing masks hold hands while holding yellow helmets, a symbol of the pro-democracy protests, outside St. Stephen's Girls' College in Hong Kong, Sept. 9, 2019.

"Hong Kong is at the forefront of the battle against the totalitarian regime of China," said Panzer Chan, one of the organizers of the march, according to The Associated Press. "Please support us in our fight."

After months of protests that have often turned violent and have led to the takeover the Hong Kong International Airport and various city buildings, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam withdrew the extradition bill that lit the fire of these demonstrations on Sept. 4.

Secondary school students hold a Mickey Mouse doll with an eye patch as they form a human chain in support of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, Sept. 9, 2019. They eye patch is a reference to a protester injured during demonstrations.
Secondary school students hold a Mickey Mouse doll with an eye patch as they form a human chain in support of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, Sept. 9, 2019. They eye patch is a reference to a protester injured during demonstrations.
Students from City University and Baptist University form a human chain in Hong Kong, Sept. 9, 2019. Students from both universities linked up to urge the government to accept all five demands of anti-extradition bill campaigners.
Students from City University and Baptist University form a human chain in Hong Kong, Sept. 9, 2019. Students from both universities linked up to urge the government to accept all five demands of anti-extradition bill campaigners.
Secondary school students form a human chain in Hong Kong, Sept 9, 2019, in support of anti-government protests.
Secondary school students form a human chain in Hong Kong, Sept 9, 2019, in support of anti-government protests.
Secondary school students form a human chain in Hong Kong, Sept 9, 2019, in support of anti-government protesters.
Secondary school students form a human chain in Hong Kong, Sept 9, 2019, in support of anti-government protesters.