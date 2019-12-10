Hospital shooting leaves multiple dead and injured in Czech Republic The suspect still remains at large.

At least 6 people have been killed and 2 others seriously injured in a shooting in a hospital in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning at the University hospital and was confirmed on Twitter by Interior Minister Jan Hamacek.

Czech Police also tweeted about the incident saying that they were notified of gunfire at 7:19 a.m. and that the first responders arrived at 7:24 a.m. in Ostrava, about 220 miles east of Prague and close to the borders of Poland and Slovakia.

Police said that the suspect fled the scene in a silver-gray Renault Laguna and -- after a brief manhunt -- they were able to close in on the suspect before he shot and killed himself, according to the Associated Press.

The motivations for the shooting are currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.