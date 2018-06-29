India is world's most dangerous country for women, experts say

India is the most dangerous country for women, followed by Afghanistan and Syria, according to a poll of experts who focus on women’s issues.

The Thomson Reuters Foundation contacted 548 women’s experts, including academics, health and aid workers, policymakers and journalists and asked them to name the five most dangerous countries for women when it comes to sexual violence, physical and mental abuse, health and other issues.

Overall, India ranked No. 1 as the most dangerous country, mostly due to the risks women face of sexual violence and harassment, the threat of human trafficking and the dangers related to tribal customs and traditions. The same survey was also conducted seven years ago. Then, the country ranked fourth.

In 2012, the gang rape of a female student on a New Delhi bus sparked public outrage and led to big protests in India. The student died of her injuries. Large protests recently erupted in the country again after a series of rape cases.

The U.S. was the only Western nation among the 10 most dangerous countries in the survey. It ranks No. 10 overall in the survey. But when it comes to sexual violence and sexual harassment it ranks No. 3, the same ranking as Syria. When it comes to non-sexual violence, such as domestic violence and physical or mental abuse, it ranks No. 6 – a worse ranking than Saudi Arabia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mexico and Somalia. Sexual harassment of women has received a lot of attention in the U.S. after allegations of sexual misconduct against former film producer Harvey Weinstein sparked an international “Me Too” movement against sexual abuse.