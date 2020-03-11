Inmates revolt after Italian prisons restrict visitors due to coronavirus concerns 11 inmates that escaped during the riots are still on the lam, officials said.

As the COVID-19 death toll rises throughout Italy, more than a dozen inmates have escaped from prisons during riots that were sparked after officials restricted or limited visitors.

Twelve inmates at a medium-security prison in the southern city of Foggia died of drug overdoses after they broke into the prison infirmary during the riots, which began Sunday.

Eleven other inmates who escaped during the riots remain on the lam.

Relatives of inmates in Rebibbia prison confront police after inmates staged a protest against new coronavirus containment measures, in Rome, March 9, 2020. Cecilia Fabiano/AP

The riots were touched off after Italian corrections officials announced they were suspending or limiting family visits to more than two dozen prisons for the next two weeks, due to coronavirus concerns.

The affected prisons house a total of more than 6,000 inmates.

"It's evident that so many prisoners are worried, especially in overcrowded conditions, about the impact of coronavirus on inmates' health," Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede said according to the Agence France-Presse.

Police officers restrain the family member of an inmate outside the SantAnna prison in Modena, Italy, in one of the country's quarantine red zones, on March 9, 2020, after new visitation, furlough and parole restrictions were imposed because of the coronavirus outbreak. Inmates in multiple Italian prisons rioted over the new rules, leaving 12 dead. Sixteen prisoners remain at large as of March 11, according to Justice Miniser Alfonso Bonafede. Piero Cruciatti/AFP via Getty Images

Bonafede told the Italian Senate on Wednesday that about 100,000 protective masks were being distributed throughout the prison system, while tests for coronavirus would soon be conducted on inmates who had recently been transferred between institutions.

Inmates climb the fence of the detention center during prison riots in Foggia, Italy, March 9, 2020. Franco Cautillo/EPA via Shutterstock

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were more than 12,400 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 800 fatalities in Italy, according to Italy's Civil Protective Agency.

Inmates stand on the roof of the San Vittore prison to protest after restrictions that were imposed on family visits to prevent coronavirus transmissions, in Milan, Italy, March 9, 2020. More than two-dozen riots at Italy's overcrowded lock-ups occurred on Monday. Antonio Calanni/AP

The country has the highest death toll related to the novel coronavirus outside of Wuhan, China, where the virus originated.