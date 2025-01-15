International community reacts to Israel and Hamas ceasefire deal

After 15 months of conflict, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire deal.

The prime minister of Qatar announced the deal had been reached in Doha late Wednesday.

Following the deal, world leaders from across the globe shared their reactions to the agreement.

Alexander De Croo, prime minister of Belgium

"After too many months of conflict, we feel tremendous relief for the hostages, for their families and for the people of Gaza. Let's hope this ceasefire will put an end to the fighting and mark the beginning of a sustained peace. Belgium stands ready to help."

Olaf Scholz, chancellor of Germany

"The fact that an agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza, including Germans, seems to have been reached is good news! This agreement must now be implemented to the letter. All of the hostages must be released. The mortal remains of the deceased must also be handed over to the families for a dignified burial. This ceasefire opens the door to a permanent end to the war and to the improvement of the poor humanitarian situation in Gaza. We are continuing to work toward this."

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission

"I warmly welcome the ceasefire and hostage release agreement in Gaza. Hostages will be reunited with their loved ones and humanitarian aid can reach civilians in Gaza. This brings hope to an entire region, where people have endured immense suffering for far too long. Both parties must fully implement this agreement, as a stepping stone toward lasting stability in the region and a diplomatic resolution of the conflict."

António Guterres, United Nations secretary-general

"The UN is steadfast in its commitment to supporting all efforts that promote peace, stability, and a more hopeful future for the people of Palestine and Israel, and across the region."

Keir Starmer, prime minister of the United Kingdom

"After months of devastating bloodshed and countless lives lost, this is the long-overdue news that the Israeli and Palestinian people have desperately been waiting for. They have borne the brunt of this conflict — triggered by the brutal terrorists of Hamas, who committed the deadliest massacre of Jewish people since the Holocaust on October 7th, 2023. The hostages, who were brutally ripped from their homes on that day and held captive in unimaginable conditions ever since, can now finally return to their families. But we should use this moment to pay tribute to those who won't make it home — including the British people who were murdered by Hamas.

"We will continue to mourn and remember them. For the innocent Palestinians whose homes turned into a warzone overnight and the many who have lost their lives, this ceasefire must allow for a huge surge in humanitarian aid, which is so desperately needed to end the suffering in Gaza. And then our attention must turn to how we secure a permanently better future for the Israeli and Palestinian people — grounded in a two-state solution that will guarantee security and stability for Israel, alongside a sovereign and viable Palestine state. The UK and its allies will continue to be at the forefront of these crucial efforts to break the cycle of violence and secure long-term peace in the Middle East."

Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, president of Egypt

"I welcome the ceasefire agreement reached in the Gaza Strip following more than a year of strenuous efforts, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States. With this agreement, I emphasize the importance of accelerating the delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza to address the catastrophic humanitarian crisis, without any hindrances, until a sustainable peace is achieved through the two-state solution, and for the region to enjoy stability, security and development in a world that is large enough for everyone. Egypt will always remain committed to its pledge, supporting a just peace, being a loyal partner in achieving it, and defending the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people."