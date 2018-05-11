Israeli group sells special-edition Trump coin

JERUSALEM — May 11, 2018, 2:26 PM ET
PHOTO: The Mikdash Educational Center released a new temple coin in gratitude for Trump moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem. PlayThe Mikdash Educational Center
For those seeking a memento of Monday's U.S. Embassy move to Jerusalem coinciding with the state of Israel's 70th anniversary, you're in luck.

For just $50, you could purchase a gold-plated coin, of no monetary value, with Donald Trump's face on it.

The Israeli Mikdash Educational Center announced it would mint the "Temple Coin" featuring Trump alongside King Cyrus to mark the embassy opening.

PHOTO: An Israeli man takes a picture, May 11, 2018, of a poster placed near the compound of the US consulate in Jerusalem, which will host the new US embassy, as posters praising the US president hang in the street.Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images
An Israeli man takes a picture, May 11, 2018, of a poster placed near the compound of the US consulate in Jerusalem, which will host the new US embassy, as posters praising the US president hang in the street.

"President Trump is starting a prophetic process by moving the American Embassy to Jerusalem. Just like King Cyrus 2,500 years ago said: ‘he charged me to build a house in Jerusalem’, here again, President Trump is building a house in Jerusalem," the organization said in a statement.

There are also 1,000 biblical half-shekel coins that can be purchased for a $50 donation. And the standard coin, made from pewter and plated with about a third-of-an-ounce of silver, and will be sold for $50.

