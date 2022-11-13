Istanbul explosion leaves at least 6 dead, 53 injured

The president has called the explosion a terrorist attack.

At least six people are dead and 53 injured following a terrorist bomb attack in Istanbul on Sunday, according to Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He did not say who was responsible for the attack.

Police and emergency service members work at the scene after an explosion on busy pedestrian Istiklal street in Istanbul, Turkey, Nov. 13, 2022. Kemal Aslan/Reuters

The explosion occurred on the city's busy Taksim Istiklal Street. Turkish security forces have sealed off the street, officials said.

People attend a wounded man after an explosion in Istikla Street in central Istanbul, Nov. 13, 2022. Ihlas News Agency via Reuters

"Our wounded are being treated," said Governor Ali Yerlikaya in a Tweet about the incident. "We wish God's mercy on those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured."

