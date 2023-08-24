Japan begins releasing treated Fukushima water into Pacific

Water began entering the Pacific at about 1 p.m. local time, the company said.

Japan's Tokyo Electric Power Company began releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday afternoon.

TEPCO executive Junichi Matsumoto, center, who is in charge of the treated water release from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, announces that the first batch of treated and diluted radioactive wastewater will be released into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday from the plant, in the Okuma town on the northeastern coast of Japan, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Mari Yamaguchi/AP

Executives of the company, known as TEPCO, told reporters they would immediately halt the release of the treated water into the Pacific if any issues were detected.

The water began flowing at about 1 p.m. local time with an initial plan to release water "continuously" over a period of 17 days.

Officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency were at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station as the water began flowing into the ocean, the agency said.

This aerial view shows the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima, northern Japan, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, as its operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings has begun releasing its first batch of treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean. AP

"IAEA experts are there on the ground to serve as the eyes of the international community and ensure that the discharge is being carried out as planned consistent with IAEA safety standards," Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a statement on Thursday.

Agency staffers had earlier in week taken samples from the first batch of water to be released. The agency's "independent on-site analysis" of that water confirmed that levels of tritium in the water were "far below the operational limit."

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and international experts have asserted the treated water meets safety standards.

TEPCO will "under the continued guidance of the Japanese Government, handle this matter with the firm awareness that we are responsible for 'preventing reputational damage' and 'not betraying the trust of the people of Fukushima and the Japanese people' throughout the course of the discharge period," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

