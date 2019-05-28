Japanese man who swallowed 246 cocaine packets dies on Bogota-to-Tokyo flight

A 42-year-old Japanese man died on a Bogota-to-Tokyo flight after swallowing 246 packets of cocaine and having a seizure.
An autopsy revealed the cause of death -- brain swelling from cocaine overdose -- after the man's body was removed from an Aeromexico flight that made an emergency landing in northern Mexico, according to a statement issued by the Office of the Attorney General of the State of Sonora.
⭕️ Autopsia revela que fueron 246 envoltorios de narcóticos en el cuerpo del pasajero de origen japonés, lo que le ocasionó la muere en el aeropuerto de #Hermosillo.— FGJE SONORA (@fgjesonora) May 26, 2019
"Staff noticed that a person was suffering from seizures, so they requested to make an emergency landing in this city, Hermosillo," according to the statement.
When authorities boarded the plane around 2:25 a.m. local time on Friday, the man was dead.
He was identified by authorities only as Udo N.
The flight and its 198 passengers eventually continued on to Japan.