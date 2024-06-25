Multiple deaths reported as police clash with anti-tax protesters in Kenya
The protesters are rallying against proposed tax hikes.
LONDON -- Police allegedly fired live ammunition at anti-government protesters in Kenya’s capital of Nairobi on Tuesday, as thousands of people demonstrated against proposed tax hikes in the East African nation.
Mathias Kinyoda, spokesperson for Amnesty International in Kenya, told ABC News that the death toll from Tuesday’s clashes between police and protesters was at least eight people, but said it was still too early to say with certainty.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.