Multiple deaths reported as police clash with anti-tax protesters in Kenya

LONDON -- Police allegedly fired live ammunition at anti-government protesters in Kenya’s capital of Nairobi on Tuesday, as thousands of people demonstrated against proposed tax hikes in the East African nation.

Mathias Kinyoda, spokesperson for Amnesty International in Kenya, told ABC News that the death toll from Tuesday’s clashes between police and protesters was at least eight people, but said it was still too early to say with certainty.

Protesters react after being pushed by Kenya Police officers while demonstrating during a nationwide strike to protest against tax hikes and the Finance Bill 2024 in downtown Nairobi, on June 25, 2024. Luis Tato/AFP via Getty Images

