Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to sexual offense charges in London court

LONDON -- American actor Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty to accusations of sexual offenses in a London court on Thursday morning.

Spacey, 62, entered the plea during a hearing at London's Central Criminal Court.

The Oscar-winning actor, who served as artistic director of London's Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015, is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges stem from claims by three men that Spacey had assaulted them in England nearly 20 years ago. The alleged incidents took place in the British capital between March 2005 and August 2008, and in Gloucestershire in April 2013. The victims are now in their 30s and 40s.

