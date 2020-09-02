Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny was poisoned with chemical nerve agent, German government says Navalny is being treated at a German hospital after falling ill.

Alexey Navalny, the Russian opposition leader and one of Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics, was poisoned with the chemical nerve agent Novichok, the German government said.

Navalny, 44, is currently being treated at the Berlin university hospital where he was transported to after falling ill on a plane in Siberia. He remains in an induced coma in the hospital's ICU.

The Russian doctors initially treating Navalny said there was no evidence he had been poisoned. Novichok is the same nerve agent that was used in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal, a Russian defector, in the U.K. in 2018.

