"No, it's not like that," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

Kremlin denies report that Putin has been in contact with Trump since former president left office

LONDON -- The Kremlin denied on Wednesday a report that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been in contact with former President Donald Trump since he left office.

"No, it's not like that," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a reporter for a Russian news outlet in response to a question about whether the two had shared phone calls.

Journalist Bob Woodward wrote about the alleged interactions between Trump and Putin in his soon-to-be released book, titled "War," according to the Washington Post and CNN.

Woodward reportedly wrote that the pair shared "as many as seven" phone calls, a claim that Trump disputed on Tuesday.

ABC News' Joe Simonetti, Jonathan Karl, Kelsey Walsh, Soo Rin Kim and Lalee Ibssa contributed to this report.