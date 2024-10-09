Kremlin denies report that Putin has been in contact with Trump since former president left office

"No, it's not like that," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

ByKevin Shalvey
October 9, 2024, 3:55 AM

LONDON -- The Kremlin denied on Wednesday a report that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been in contact with former President Donald Trump since he left office.

"No, it's not like that," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a reporter for a Russian news outlet in response to a question about whether the two had shared phone calls.

Journalist Bob Woodward wrote about the alleged interactions between Trump and Putin in his soon-to-be released book, titled "War," according to the Washington Post and CNN.

Woodward reportedly wrote that the pair shared "as many as seven" phone calls, a claim that Trump disputed on Tuesday.

ABC News' Joe Simonetti, Jonathan Karl, Kelsey Walsh, Soo Rin Kim and Lalee Ibssa contributed to this report.

Related Topics

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events