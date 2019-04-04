The first lawsuit stemming from the Ethiopian Airlines crash was filed in Chicago on Thursday by the family of a 24-year-old American woman killed in the disaster, who is the niece of consumer advocate icon Ralph Nader.

The federal lawsuit was filed by the family of Samyo Stumo, who worked for the health systems development organization ThinkWell in Washington, D.C., and was among the 157 people who perished when the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed last month shortly after taking off from Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago names Chicago-based Boeing, the manufacturer of the aircraft and Ethiopian Airlines as defendants. The suit also names Rosemount Aerospace Inc., the Delaware company that made the airplane's flight control system known as MCAS, which is now under scrutiny by investigators.

(Courtesy Clifford Law Offices) Samya Stumo is seen here in an undated file photo.

"This crash should never have happened as we have said from the very first day," Robert Clifford, an attorney for the Stumo family, said in a statement. "The shortcuts and greed of Boeing and others will be proven in the ensuing lawsuits as well as the utter disregard of the passengers they were to protect that could have avoided this tragic crash."

The lawsuit came just hours after Ethiopian Transport Minister Dagmawit Moges said preliminary findings from an investigation into the deadly crash show the aircraft had a valid certificate of airworthiness, the pilots were licensed and qualified to conduct the flight, and the plane's takeoff appeared to be "very normal." As the jet began nose-diving, the pilots "repeatedly" performed all emergency procedures provided by Boeing, but they "were not able to control the aircraft," Moges told reporters at a press conference in Addis Ababa.

Based on the initial report, Ethiopian safety investigators recommend Boeing review the aircraft flight control system of its new 737 Max 8 model and that aviation authorities verify the flight controllability has been adequately addressed by the manufacturer before resuming operations of this jet, according to the transport minister.

(Jemal Countess/Getty Images) Parts of the landing gear lay in a pile after being gathered by workers during the continuing recovery efforts at the crash site of Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 on March 11, 2019, in Bishoftu, Ethiopia.

Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed in clear weather on the morning of March 10, six minutes after taking off from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport. The American-made jet, carrying 149 passengers and eight crew members, was headed to Nairobi, Kenya.

President Donald Trump announced on March 13 that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was ordering the immediate grounding of all Boeing 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 aircraft in the United States after other countries -- including Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Malaysia, Oman, Singapore, and Malaysia -- had already grounded the planes.

The air disaster came less than five months after a brand new Lion Air Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed minutes after taking off from Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, killing all 189 people aboard, including three children.

The cause of the Oct. 29, 2018, Lion Air crash remains under investigation. The cockpit data recorder, which was recovered three days after the crash, showed that its airspeed indicator had malfunctioned on previous flights, investigators said.

A notice of claim was filed against the FAA on behalf on the Stumo family, the family's lawyer said. The notice is the first step before filing a lawsuit against the FAA and the federal agency has six months to respond before the Stumo family can file a formal lawsuit.

"The tragedy of the hundreds of lives lost in two 737 Max crashes is just one more example of corporate America running over government regulators, such as the FAA. It is a revolving door of influence, money and power over safety for passengers," Joe Cotchette, another attorney for the Stumo family, said in a statement.

Frank Pitre, another family laywer, said the crash exposed "a symptom of a larger epidemic" in with regulatory agencies laceked the resouces to adequately inforce compliance with safety regulations.

"Simply put, the watchdog can't do his job, so he just gives the fox the keys to the henhouse to county eggs," Pitre said in a statement.

Samya Stumo's loved ones and their lawyers are expected to hold a news conference Thursday morning. Nader, 85, a former Green Party presidential candidate, is expected call into the news conference and speak.

(Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE) Ralph Nader, founder of Public Citizen Inc. speaks to attendees after a test crash between a 2015 Nissan Motor Co. Tsuru and 2016 Nissan Motor Co. in this Oct. 27, 2016 file photo.

"Samya was a fearless, radiant spirit who inspired others to live brightly and fully," her mother, Nadia Milleron, said in a statement released by her lawyers. "She was ambitious and passionate about revolutionizing global health. She cared most about treating all people and patients as human beings, particularly in the context of their culture, family, and individuality."

The preliminary information released Thursday morning by the Ethiopian transport minister disputes reports that a foreign object, referred to as FOD by Ethiopian investigators, damaged Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302.

Two aviation sources familiar with the probe told ABC News that the Ethiopian Airlines flight suffered a damaged angle-of-attack sensor upon takeoff from a bird or foreign object, triggering erroneous data and the activation an anti-stall system — or the MCAS — sending the pitch of the plane downward and ultimately crashing into the ground.

According to the sources, the pilots did not try to electronically pull the nose of the plane up before following Boeing's emergency procedures of disengaging power to the horizontal stabilizer on the rear of the aircraft. One source told ABC News they manually attempted to bring the nose of the plane back up by using the trim wheel. Soon after, the pilots restored power to the horizontal stabilizer.

But Ethiopian Transport Minister Moges said Thursday that the investigation has yet to find any evidence of foreign object damage on the aircraft.

"The data provided by the FDR (flight data recorder) doesn't indicate that there is an FOD," Moges said.