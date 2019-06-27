A 'lion of a person': Baby falling from window is caught by boy walking by

  • ByABC News
Jun 27, 2019, 12:10 PM ET
PHOTO: Algerian citizen Feuzi Zabaat poses with Syrian toddler Doha Muhammed he caught as she was falling from the second floor at Fatih district in Istanbul on June 27, 2019.PlayStr/AFP/Getty Images
Dramatic video shows a baby in Istanbul, Turkey, falling from a window when a 17-year-old boy comes to the rescue.

Feuzi Zabaat caught a two-year-old falling from a window in Istanbul.

“I was walking down the road when I saw a two-year-old girl hanging from a window,” Feuzi Zabaat said according to Turkey’s private Demiroren News Agency (DHA). “I walked close to her, and as she fell I held on to her.”

The video, from a nearby security camera, shows the toddler falling and Zabaat catching her in mid-air. Onlookers then surround the boy as he cradles the baby in his arms.

"I was walking from the top of the street toward the bottom. I saw this man looking up, it caught my attention," eyewitness Izzet Bayir told DHA. "And I saw that this little girl was about to fall. And this lion of a person caught this child in mid-air and reunited her with her family."

Algerian citizen Feuzi Zabaat poses with Syrian toddler Doha Muhammed he caught as she was falling from the second floor at Fatih district in Istanbul on June 27, 2019.

"May God bless you," the toddler's father, Yusuf Muhammed, told Zabaat after the rescue. He then give him a reward for saving his daughter’s life, according to DHA.