A 'lion of a person': Baby falling from window is caught by boy walking by

Dramatic video shows a baby in Istanbul, Turkey, falling from a window when a 17-year-old boy comes to the rescue.

APTN via DHA

“I was walking down the road when I saw a two-year-old girl hanging from a window,” Feuzi Zabaat said according to Turkey’s private Demiroren News Agency (DHA). “I walked close to her, and as she fell I held on to her.”

The video, from a nearby security camera, shows the toddler falling and Zabaat catching her in mid-air. Onlookers then surround the boy as he cradles the baby in his arms.

APTN via DHA

"I was walking from the top of the street toward the bottom. I saw this man looking up, it caught my attention," eyewitness Izzet Bayir told DHA. "And I saw that this little girl was about to fall. And this lion of a person caught this child in mid-air and reunited her with her family."

Str/AFP/Getty Images

"May God bless you," the toddler's father, Yusuf Muhammed, told Zabaat after the rescue. He then give him a reward for saving his daughter’s life, according to DHA.