Morocco earthquake live updates: 6.8-magnitude kills at least 290 people

A powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Morocco late Friday night and killed at least 296 people, according to Morocco’s Interior Ministry.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the quake had 6.8-magnitude when it hit at 11:11 p.m. locally, with shaking that lasted several seconds. Morocco’s National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network measured it at 7 on the Richter scale. The U.S. agency reported a 4.9-magnitude aftershock hit 19 minutes later.

Marrakech has a population of almost a million people, a popular tourist destination known for its historic palaces. Marrakech hosted the 2016 United Nations Climate Change Conference.