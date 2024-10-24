Climate and environment updates: Largest coral bleaching event in history underway

It's not too late to mitigate global warming.

ABC Climate Unit
October 24, 2024

The climate crisis is not a distant threat; it's happening right now and affecting what matters most to us. Hurricanes intensified by a warming planet and drought-fueled wildfires are destroying our communities. Rising seas and flooding are swallowing our homes. And record-breaking heatwaves are reshaping our way of life.

The good news is we know how to turn the tide and avoid the worst possible outcomes. However, understanding what needs to be done can be confusing due to a constant stream of climate updates, scientific findings, and critical decisions that are shaping our future.

That's why the ABC News Climate and Weather Unit is cutting through the noise by curating what you need to know to keep the people and places you care about safe. We are dedicated to providing clarity amid the chaos, giving you the facts and insights necessary to navigate the climate realities of today -- and tomorrow.

1 hour ago

World's coral in peril: Largest bleaching event in history is underway

A global coral bleaching event that began in Feb. 2023 is now the largest bleaching event on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The agency says nearly 77% of the world's coral reef areas have experienced bleaching-level heat stress.

NOAA says the previous record, which occurred between 2014 and 2017, impacted 65.7% of the world's reef area.

"We've eclipsed the previous record by 11.3% and did so in about half the amount of time," said NOAA in a statement to ABC News. "This percentage is still increasing in size."

Bleached corals are seen in a reef in Koh Mak, Trat province, Thailand, May 8, 2024.
Napat Wesshasartar/Reuters, FILE

The world's oceans experienced record-breaking temperatures in 2024, and when the water is too warm, coral can expel the algae inside it, causing it to turn completely white. While bleaching doesn't necessarily kill the coral, it can increase the likelihood of permanent damage or death.

This latest mass bleaching event marks the 4th global bleaching event since 1998 and the second since 2010. NOAA says each event has been more extensive than the last, with the current one setting a global record.

Since Feb. 2023, 74 countries and territories have been impacted by the mass coral bleaching event, affecting the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans, according to NOAA.

Coral reefs are among the planet's most diverse and valuable ecosystems. While they only cover 1% of our oceans, they provide a home to at least 25% of our marine life and significantly impact the global economy. Reefs attract millions of tourists and visitors, supporting local businesses and jobs.

-ABC News Climate Unit's Matthew Glasser and Dan Manzo

1 hour ago

Study finds biodiversity isn't safe even in protected areas

In 2022, world leaders agreed to a landmark deal to protect the planet's biodiversity at the UN Conference of Parties convention (COP15) in Montreal. Dubbed "30 by 30," the historic agreement called for protecting 30% of the globe's land and waters by 2030. As a result, many of the participating nations strengthened and expanded protected areas for plants and animals.

But, according to new research conducted by the National History Museum in London, biodiversity in these protected areas is declining faster than in non-protected areas. Using their own "Biodiversity Intactness Index," which estimates how much of an area's biological diversity is left in an area in response to human interventions, the Museum found that life in protected areas declined by around 2% compared to 1.8% globally.

The difference was even more significant in areas with the most critical ecosystems. Protected areas saw a loss of 2.12% compared to 1.91% overall.

An aerial drone photo taken, Sept. 12, 2024, shows the Amazon rainforest shrouded in smoke in Porto Velho, state of Rondonia, Brazil.
Wang Tiancong/Xinhua via Getty Images

The study's authors don't know for sure why there is this discrepancy but say it could be because many protected areas only focus on protecting a specific species. They also say many of the protected areas were already in trouble, and that's why they were protected.

The team says we need to not only protect individual species but the land and ecosystem where they live. They are also calling for better monitoring of these critical areas.

The study comes while world leaders meet in Columbia for the UN's COP16 Biodiversity Conference—a global effort to protect the planet's biological diversity.

-ABC News Climate Unit's Matthew Glasser