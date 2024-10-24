Climate and environment updates: Largest coral bleaching event in history underway

A global coral bleaching event that began in Feb. 2023 is now the largest bleaching event on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The agency says nearly 77% of the world's coral reef areas have experienced bleaching-level heat stress.

NOAA says the previous record, which occurred between 2014 and 2017, impacted 65.7% of the world's reef area.

"We've eclipsed the previous record by 11.3% and did so in about half the amount of time," said NOAA in a statement to ABC News. "This percentage is still increasing in size."

Bleached corals are seen in a reef in Koh Mak, Trat province, Thailand, May 8, 2024. Napat Wesshasartar/Reuters, FILE

The world's oceans experienced record-breaking temperatures in 2024, and when the water is too warm, coral can expel the algae inside it, causing it to turn completely white. While bleaching doesn't necessarily kill the coral, it can increase the likelihood of permanent damage or death.

This latest mass bleaching event marks the 4th global bleaching event since 1998 and the second since 2010. NOAA says each event has been more extensive than the last, with the current one setting a global record.

Since Feb. 2023, 74 countries and territories have been impacted by the mass coral bleaching event, affecting the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans, according to NOAA.

Coral reefs are among the planet's most diverse and valuable ecosystems. While they only cover 1% of our oceans, they provide a home to at least 25% of our marine life and significantly impact the global economy. Reefs attract millions of tourists and visitors, supporting local businesses and jobs.

-ABC News Climate Unit's Matthew Glasser and Dan Manzo