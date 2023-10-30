LIVE UPDATES
Israel-Gaza live updates: 24 trucks bring in aid Red Cross says
A total of 118 trucks carrying aid have entered Gaza, the Red Cross said.
Thousands of people have died and thousands more have been injured since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7 and Israel retaliated with a bombing campaign and total siege of the neighboring Gaza Strip, leaving the region on the verge of all-out war.
What we know about the conflict
The war, which began Oct. 7, is now in its 21st day.
At least 1,400 people have died and 4,629 others have been injured in Israel, according to Israeli authorities. In the neighboring Gaza Strip, more than 8,000 people have been killed and over 20,000 have been injured, according to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health.
Aid workers and officials fear that Israel's call for an evacuation of the northern part of Gaza is precipitating a humanitarian disaster as electricity and other supplies have been cut off in preparation for what appears to be an imminent ground offensive.
Humanitarian groups have urged Israel to call off the evacuation and agree to a cease-fire, even as the country has asserted a right to defend itself -- a right the United States endorses.
24 trucks bring in aid: Red Cross
The Red Cross announced Sunday night that its teams in Gaza received 24 trucks from the Egyptian Red Crescent through the Rafah crossing.
The trucks contained food supplies and medical necessities, the Red Cross said.
That brings the total number of aid trucks to 118, according to the Red Cross.
-ABC News’ Will Gretsky
IDF spokesperson says Hamas tactical commanders killed in ground operation
IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said Sunday that the military ground operation has led to the death of "many terrorists," including tactical commanders.
The IDF is pursuing Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas in Gaza, and Hagari said they will go after him "until we get to him."
Meanwhile, rockets were fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel on Sunday, Hagari said, with Israeli troops returning fire. Hagari said the IDF struck "Hezbollah terror infrastructure."
In the north of the country, the IDF also attacked what Hadari said were three terrorist cells that had been shooting toward Israel's troops.
On Sunday night, local time, rockets were fired at Kiryat Shmona and the Upper Galilee, Hadari said, noting the IDF returned fire.
In his Sunday briefing, Hadari again encouraged Gaza's civilian population to move south of Wadi Gaza for "their personal safety," and where conditions will "allow access to medicines, food and water."
-ABC News’ Will Gretsky
Israeli officials release statement after reports of protesters storming Russian airport
Israeli officials released a statement Sunday following reports, including from The Associated Press, that hundreds of people stormed the Makhachkala main airport and landing field in southern Russia to protest the arrival of a flight from Tel Aviv. The AP cited Russian news agencies and social media.
"The State of Israel takes seriously attempts to harm Israeli citizens and Jews everywhere," the Israeli Prime Minister's Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a joint statement Sunday.
"The Prime Minister's Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Security Headquarters (NSH) are monitoring the development of events in southern Russia in the Dagestan province," it continued. "Israel expects the Russian law enforcement authorities to protect the safety of all Israeli citizens and Jews wherever they may be and to act resolutely against the rioters and against the wild incitement directed against Jews and Israelis."
"Israel's ambassador to Russia, Alex Ben-Zvi, is working with the authorities in Russia to ensure the safety of Israelis and Jews there," the joint statement read.
The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency said, "The measures are in effect until the situation normalizes. Law enforcement agencies are working on the spot," adding that "the planes that were supposed to land in Makhachkala were redirected to alternate airfields."
In a statement, Sergei Melikov, the head of Dagestan, said the actions of the crowd were a gross violation of the law. "There is no courage in waiting in a crowd for unarmed people who have not done anything forbidden," Melikov said. "There is no determination to break into the airport territory. There is no honor in swearing at strangers, reaching into their pockets and trying to check their passport. There are no good intentions in attacking women with children who were undergoing treatment abroad."
"What happened at our airport is outrageous and should receive an appropriate assessment from law enforcement agencies! And this will definitely be done,” he added.
More than 20 people were injured at the Makhachkala airport, the Ministry of Health of Dagestan said early Monday local time. Two people of the 10 in hospitals were in serious condition, the Ministry said. More than 10 people received medical aid at the airport.
-ABC News' Bruno Nota, Natalia Shumskaia and Will Gretsky