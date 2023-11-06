Israel-Gaza live updates: IDF says it's making progress in Gaza operation

What we know about the conflict

The war, which has now moved into its second stage, according to Israel, is in its 30th day.

At least 1,400 people have died and 4,629 others have been injured in Israel since Oct. 7, according to Israeli authorities. In the neighboring Gaza Strip, at least 9,770 have been killed and 24,808 have been injured, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

Aid workers and officials fear that Israel's call for an evacuation of the northern part of Gaza is precipitating a humanitarian disaster as electricity and other supplies have been cut off in preparation for what appears to be an imminent ground offensive.

Humanitarian groups have urged Israel to call off the evacuation and agree to a cease-fire, even as the country has asserted a right to defend itself -- a right the United States endorses.