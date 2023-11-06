LIVE UPDATES
Israel-Gaza live updates: IDF says it's making progress in Gaza operation
The IDF said it'll "continue to intensify our ground operation."
Thousands of people have died and thousands more have been injured since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7 and Israel retaliated with a bombing campaign and total siege of the neighboring Gaza Strip, leaving the region on the verge of all-out war.
What we know about the conflict
The war, which has now moved into its second stage, according to Israel, is in its 30th day.
At least 1,400 people have died and 4,629 others have been injured in Israel since Oct. 7, according to Israeli authorities. In the neighboring Gaza Strip, at least 9,770 have been killed and 24,808 have been injured, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.
Aid workers and officials fear that Israel's call for an evacuation of the northern part of Gaza is precipitating a humanitarian disaster as electricity and other supplies have been cut off in preparation for what appears to be an imminent ground offensive.
Humanitarian groups have urged Israel to call off the evacuation and agree to a cease-fire, even as the country has asserted a right to defend itself -- a right the United States endorses.
Jordan says it air-dropped aid into Gaza
King Abdullah II of Jordan says his country dropped aid by parachute into northern Gaza at midnight.
"Our fearless air force personnel air-dropped at midnight urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza," read a post on X (formerly Twitter). "This is our duty to aid our brothers and sisters injured in the war on Gaza. We will always be there for our Palestinian brethren."
The king posted two photos of a crate with the flag of Jordan on it being loaded onto an airplane.
IDF says it's making progress in Gaza operation
The Israel Defense Forces said Sunday it had "reached the seashore in the southern part of the city of Gaza and encircled the city of Gaza," calling the encirclement a "significant step" in the fight against Hamas.
"We will continue to attack strongly and continue to intensify our ground operation in the northern Gaza Strip and Greater Gaza City," the IDF said.
The IDF is still urging residents in northern Gaza to move south.
"We are intensifying our attack and this is already happening tonight significantly," the IDF warned.
Netanyahu: No cease-fire without return of hostages
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday at the Ramon Air Force Base in Israel that "there will be no cease-fire without the return of the hostages."
Israeli officials say 241 people have been taken hostage.
Blinken meets with Iraqi prime minister
Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Iraq to meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Sunday following the secretary's visits to Israel, Jordan and the West Bank.
Blinken told reporters that his meeting with the Iraqi prime minister was productive and said he emphasized the need to prevent spillover from the conflict in Gaza.
"I made very clear that the attacks, the threats coming from militia that are aligned with Iran are totally unacceptable," Blinken said. "We're not looking for conflict with Iran. We've made that very clear. But we'll do what's necessary to protect our personnel."
"We're working very hard to make sure that the conflict in Gaza does not escalate, does not spread to other places, whether it's here, whether it's elsewhere in the region," he said.
Blinken was asked about Arab leaders' instance that nothing short of a total cease-fire would be acceptable.
"I think everyone would welcome humanitarian pauses -- there's no doubt about that," Blinken responded.
He said pauses "advance things that we're all trying to accomplish," including getting more humanitarian aid into Gaza, getting people out of Gaza and getting hostages home.
On his meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Blinken said the PA was "playing a very important role right now in the West Bank in trying to keep stability there."
-ABC News' Shannon Crawford