Israel-Gaza-Lebanon live updates: Netanyahu, Trump see 'eye to eye' on Iran

Netanyahu said he's spoken to Trump three times since the election.

ByDavid Brennan
Last Updated: November 11, 2024, 3:14 AM EST

The Israel Defense Forces continued its intense airstrike and ground campaigns in Gaza -- particularly in the north of the strip -- and in Lebanon, with Israeli attacks on targets nationwide including in the capital Beirut.

Tensions remain high between Israel and Iran after the former launched what it called "precise strikes on military targets" in several locations in Iran following Tehran's Oct. 1 missile barrage.

2 hours ago

IDF says deadly north Lebanon strike targeted Hezbollah weapons

The Israel Defense Forces said the strike in northern Lebanon that killed dozens of people on Sunday targeted "a Hezbollah terrorist site" which was storing weapons.

Two boys observe the site where an Israeli airstrike hit a house in Aalmat village, northern Lebanon, on Nov. 10, 2024.
Hassan Ammar/AP

Lebanese health officials said the airstrike on the village of Aalmat -- in a mainly Christian area in the north of the country -- killed 23 and injured at least six others. Seven children were among the dead, officials said. Search and rescue work was ongoing as of Sunday.

The IDF said that Hezbollah fighters "responsible for firing rockets and missiles toward Israeli territory" were "operating from the site," adding that the details of the incident "are under review."

Lebanese authorities say that Israeli strikes have killed more than 3,000 people since Oct. 8, 2023. Some 1.2 million people -- around a quarter of Lebanon's population -- have also been displaced by Israel's military campaign.

-ABC News' Dana Savir

2 hours ago

IDF intercepts launch from Yemen

The Israel Defense Forces said Monday it intercepted one projectile "that approached Israel from the direction of Yemen."

"The projectile did not cross into Israeli territory," the IDF said in a statement posted to X, noting that the projectile caused sirens to sound in several areas of central Israel.

Overnight, the IDF also said it intercepted four uncrewed aerial vehicles that approached Israel from the east.

-ABC News' Bruno Nota

Nov 10, 2024, 5:56 PM EST

New Defense Minister says Israel has defeated Hezbollah

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared on Sunday that his country has defeated Hezbollah after killing the group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

"We defeated Hezbollah, and the elimination of Nasrallah was the crowning achievement," Katz said during a handover ceremony at Israel's foreign ministry on Sunday.

The ceremony comes after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired the previous defense minister, Yoav Gallant.

There is no word on how this will affect Israel's operations in Lebanon, which shows no sign of slowing.

"Now it is our job to continue the pressure," Katz said. "We will work together to materialize the fruits of this victory by ensuring that the security situation in Lebanon has changed."

Nov 10, 2024, 11:55 AM EST

Israeli president to meet Biden

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will meet President Joe Biden on Tuesday during his visit to the U.S., according to Herzog's office.

-ABC News' Bruno Nota

