Israel-Gaza-Lebanon live updates: Netanyahu, Trump see 'eye to eye' on Iran

The Israel Defense Forces said the strike in northern Lebanon that killed dozens of people on Sunday targeted "a Hezbollah terrorist site" which was storing weapons.

Two boys observe the site where an Israeli airstrike hit a house in Aalmat village, northern Lebanon, on Nov. 10, 2024. Hassan Ammar/AP

Lebanese health officials said the airstrike on the village of Aalmat -- in a mainly Christian area in the north of the country -- killed 23 and injured at least six others. Seven children were among the dead, officials said. Search and rescue work was ongoing as of Sunday.

The IDF said that Hezbollah fighters "responsible for firing rockets and missiles toward Israeli territory" were "operating from the site," adding that the details of the incident "are under review."

Lebanese authorities say that Israeli strikes have killed more than 3,000 people since Oct. 8, 2023. Some 1.2 million people -- around a quarter of Lebanon's population -- have also been displaced by Israel's military campaign.

-ABC News' Dana Savir