Israel-Gaza live updates: Patients evacuate hospital in central Gaza

Israeli forces issued an evacuation order in the vicinity of the Al Aqsa Hospital, Deir Al Balah, in central Gaza, urging people to flee, according to a statement from Doctors Without Borders Sunday.

"An explosion approximately 250 meters away triggered panic with many choosing to leave the hospital," the organization said.

Children sit in the back of a small vehicle as Palestinians flee with their belongings Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, Aug. 16, 2024. Eyad Baba/AFP via Getty Images

Of the approximately 650 patients in the hospital prior to the explosion, only 100 remain, with seven in the intensive care unit, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Doctors Without Borders is considering suspending wound care for the time being, while trying to maintain lifesaving treatment, according to the statement.

"This situation is unacceptable," the organization said. "Al Aqsa has been operating well beyond capacity for weeks due to the lack of alternatives for patients. All warring parties must respect the hospital, as well as patients' access to medical care."