Israel-Gaza live updates: Patients evacuate hospital in central Gaza

People and patients are fleeing Al Aqsa Hospital due to nearby attacks.

ByBill Hutchinson
Last Updated: August 26, 2024, 9:07 AM EDT

As the Israel-Hamas war continues, the latest round of cease-fire discussions continues in the Middle East, even with Hamas rejecting the latest iteration over the weekend.

The United States and its allies continue to plead for a cease-fire deal.

9 hours and 21 minutes ago

World Food Programme operations 'severely hampered' in Gaza

The World Food Programme, the U.N.'s worldwide food assistance program, is being "severely hampered" by the "intensifying conflict" in Gaza.

The agency said border crossings have been limited and roads in Gaza have become so unusable that urgent repairs are needed in order to transport basic needs, like food and medicine.

"Transporting food, water, medicine and hygiene equipment is critical for the survival of communities in Gaza today and will be needed for months to come," Antoine Renard, the country director for Gaza, said in a statement. "Roads are part of this lifeline."

PHOTO: TOPSHOT-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT
Displaced Palestinian children wait at a food distribution point in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on August 8, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Eyad Baba/AFP via Getty Images

6:26 PM EDT

Hospital in central Gaza under evacuation order after nearby explosion

Israeli forces issued an evacuation order in the vicinity of the Al Aqsa Hospital, Deir Al Balah, in central Gaza, urging people to flee, according to a statement from Doctors Without Borders Sunday.

"An explosion approximately 250 meters away triggered panic with many choosing to leave the hospital," the organization said.

Children sit in the back of a small vehicle as Palestinians flee with their belongings Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, Aug. 16, 2024.
Eyad Baba/AFP via Getty Images

Of the approximately 650 patients in the hospital prior to the explosion, only 100 remain, with seven in the intensive care unit, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Doctors Without Borders is considering suspending wound care for the time being, while trying to maintain lifesaving treatment, according to the statement.

"This situation is unacceptable," the organization said. "Al Aqsa has been operating well beyond capacity for weeks due to the lack of alternatives for patients. All warring parties must respect the hospital, as well as patients' access to medical care."

Aug 26, 2024, 4:56 PM EDT

Sirens sound in Tel Aviv as Hamas fires rocket from Gaza

Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv Sunday night for the first time since January as Hamas launched a single rocket toward central Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces said the Hamas rocket fell into an "open area" in Rishon LeTsiyon, south of Tel Aviv.

Israeli emergency services officials said no one was injured by the rocket, but a 26-year-old woman was hurt going to a shelter.

Hamas confirmed it fired an "M90" rocket at Tel Aviv.

-ABC News Victoria Beaule

