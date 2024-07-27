Live

Israel-Gaza live updates: 10 dead in strikes on Israeli-occupied Golan Heights

Hezbollah has denied responsibility for the attack.

ByKevin Shalvey, Meredith Deliso, Nadine El-Bawab, and Ivan Pereira
Last Updated: July 27, 2024, 4:06 PM EDT

As the Israel-Hamas war continues, efforts to secure the release of hostages taken by the terrorist organization are ongoing, and Israeli forces have launched an assault in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

41 minutes ago

Israel preparing 'response' against Hezbollah

Israel is preparing a "response" against Hezbollah after a number of strikes on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights killed at least 10 people, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a statement Saturday. Hezbollah has denied responsibility for the attack.

Israel has continued to accuse Hezbollah of firing the strikes despite its denial.

"This is an attack that comes after attack in the north for more than 9 months, Hezbollah is attacking our citizens in the north firing thousands of rockets and missiles and UAVs at northern Israel. Targeting families, homes, and communities. The IDF is currently holding a situational assessment and we will prepare for a response against Hezbollah. We will finish our assessments and we will act," Hagari said in a video statement.

-ABC News' Dana Savir and Bruno Nota

9 hours and 26 minutes ago

'Hezbollah will pay a heavy price,' senior Israeli official warns

A senior Israeli official traveling with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning to Hezbollah hours after an attack on the occupied Golan Heights killed at least 10 people.

"Hezbollah will pay a heavy price. Hezbollah, like Hamas and the other Iranian proxies target civilians and do it premeditatedly," the senior official told ABC News.

Israeli security forces gather near a site where a reported strike from Lebanon fell in Majdal Shams village in the Israeli-annexed Golan area, on July 27, 2024.
Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images

-ABC News' Eric Avram

9 hours and 55 minutes ago

10 killed, 24 injured in strike on occupied Golan Heights

Ten people are dead and 24 others have been injured in strikes on Majdal Shams, a town in the occupied Golan Heights, which the Israel Defense Forces said originated from Lebanon.

The IDF released a statement saying it believes Hezbollah is behind the attack. Hezbollah has denied responsibility for the attack.

PHOTO: Israeli officials respond after rockets were launched across Lebanon's border with Israel, in Majdal Shams, a Druze village in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 27 2024.
Israeli officials respond after rockets were launched across Lebanon's border with Israel which, according to Israel's ambulance services critically injured multiple people at a soccer pitch in Majdal Shams, a Druze village in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 27 2024.
Gil Eliyahu/Reuters

10 hours and 21 minutes ago

Hezbollah denies responsibility for attack on occupied Golan Heights

Hezbollah's press office has issued a statement denying responsibility for the Saturday strike on Majdal Shams, a town in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, saying it "has no connection to the incident at all."

