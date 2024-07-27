Israel-Gaza live updates: 10 dead in strikes on Israeli-occupied Golan Heights

Israel is preparing a "response" against Hezbollah after a number of strikes on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights killed at least 10 people, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a statement Saturday. Hezbollah has denied responsibility for the attack.

Israel has continued to accuse Hezbollah of firing the strikes despite its denial.

"This is an attack that comes after attack in the north for more than 9 months, Hezbollah is attacking our citizens in the north firing thousands of rockets and missiles and UAVs at northern Israel. Targeting families, homes, and communities. The IDF is currently holding a situational assessment and we will prepare for a response against Hezbollah. We will finish our assessments and we will act," Hagari said in a video statement.

-ABC News' Dana Savir and Bruno Nota