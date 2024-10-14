Israel-Gaza-Lebanon live updates: At least 3 killed in IDF strike on Gaza hospital

The Israel Defense Forces said Monday its warplanes targeted around 200 "Hezbollah terror targets" in its continuing operation against the Iranian-backed group in southern Lebanon.

The targets included "launchers, anti-tank missile launch posts, terrorist infrastructure and weapons storage facilities containing launchers, anti-tank missiles, RPG launchers and munitions," the IDF wrote on X.

An Israeli Apache helicopter fires a missile towards southern Lebanon as seen from northern Israel on Oct. 13, 2024. Leo Correa/AP

Ground forces, meanwhile, "eliminated dozens of terrorists in close-quarters encounters and aerial strikes" in their ongoing cross-border incursion, the force reported.

The IDF is still describing its ground operation as consisting of "limited, localized, targeted raids" in southern areas close to the border.

Airstrikes, though, continue across southern Lebanon. Around a quarter of all Lebanese territory is under IDF evacuation orders and some 1.2 million civilians are displaced, according to the government in Beirut.

