Live

Israel-Gaza live updates: US Embassy says American injured by Hezbollah rocket fire

An IDF official admits insurgency will be long and difficult.

ByABC NEWS
Last Updated: July 7, 2024, 5:07 PM EDT

story

Jul 07, 2024, 5:07 PM EDT

American hurt by Hezbollah rocket fire: US Embassy

A U.S. citizen was injured Sunday by one of multiple rockets fired into Israel from Lebanon by the terrorist group Hezbollah, according to the U.S. embassy in Israel.

Embassy officials said they received information regarding the injured private U.S. citizen. The embassy confirmed the individual does not work for the U.S. government.

The embassy was working to gather more information on the injured person, officials said.

Further details about the incident were not immediately disclosed.

-ABC News' Jordana Miller

Jul 06, 2024, 6:26 PM EDT

IDF gives more details on strike on school

Israel Defense Forces released details about a strike on a school in Nuseirat refugee camp that Gaza officials said killed 16 and wounded at least 50.

The IDF claimed its intelligence found that the site allegedly "served as a hideout and operational infrastructure from which attacks against IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip were directed and carried out."

"Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken in order to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise aerial surveillance and additional intelligence," the IDF said without disclosing what steps were taken.

-ABC News' Dorit Long

Jul 06, 2024, 4:19 PM EDT

IDF admits it'll be fighting Hamas insurgency in Gaza for 5 years

Israel is planning for a long insurgency against Hamas, saying it expects Hamas to still exist in five years, but it said the group is no longer capable of perpetrating an Oct. 7-style attack.

"Will you and me be talking five years from now about Hamas as a terror organization in Gaza? The answer is yes," Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari told ABC News.

Hagari is the first Israeli official to publicly admit that the insurgency will be long and difficult, in stark contrast to the bombast of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who continues to vow the quick destruction of Hamas.

Gaza, and even to some degree Hezbollah, are "perpetual wars" distracting Israel from what he called their main enemy, Iran, a senior Israeli official told ABC News.

-ABC News' Matt Gutman

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events