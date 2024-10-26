2024 election updates: Michelle Obama, Harris pump up Michigan crowd

After receiving a three-minute ovation following an introduction from Michelle Obama at Kalamazoo, Michigan, Vice President Kamala Harris touted her history and plans for the future if elected.

"We are here as community as coalition builders, because we love our country," she said.

Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks as Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris listens at the overflow space of a campaign rally at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Mich. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Jacquelyn Martin/AP

At one point Harris' speech was interrupted by a heckler who was protesting the Israel-Gaza war, but that person was drowned out by the crowd. Harris addressed the heckler's concerns.

"On the topic of Gaza, we need to end that war. We need to end that war and bring the hostages home, but now I'm talking about 2024," Harris said.

The vice president spoke about many of her policies including one that would allow Medicare to pay for home health care for senior citizens.

"A lot of people right now living in what we call the sandwich generation, [those] who are taking care of your kids while you're taking care of your parents. That's a lot," she said.

Harris picked up the conversation on reproductive rights and noted that one in three women live in a state with restrictive abortion bans.

"Donald Trump still refuses to even acknowledge the pain and suffering he has caused. He insists that ... everybody wanted Roe V. Wade to be overturned. Come on. Everyone wanted this?" Harris said.

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on October 26, 2024. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

"Women are being denied care during miscarriages, some only being treated once they develop sepsis. They didn't want this. Couples just trying to grow their family who have been cut off from IVF treatments. They didn't want this."

Harris addressed Gen Z voters talking about their fears and struggles living in a world with gun violence, reduced reproductive rights and dangers of climate change.

"All these issues are not theoretical. They're not political. They're your lived experience. And I want to tell you I see you, and I see your power," she said.