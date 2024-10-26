2024 election updates: Michelle Obama, Harris pump up Michigan crowd

The race for the White House remained essentially a dead heat on Saturday -- with 10 days to go until Election Day.
Vice President Kamala Harris was headed to Michigan to campaign with former first lady Michelle Obama. Former President Donald Trump, who left his supporters waiting for three hours Friday night, is also expected to campaign in the crucial swing state as well.
Over 20 million of those votes came from mail ballots while the remainder have been cast as in-person early voting ballot sites, according to the data. All 50 states and the District of Columbia have begun early voting.
Among the states that commenced their early voting option this weekend is Michigan a key battleground state that is opening in person poll sites for the first time.
Though voting had begun in some counties earlier, it will now be available to everybody across the state as of Saturday.
18 minutes ago
NYC mayor says police prepared to keep Trump MSG rally safe
Mayor Eric Adams and multiple NYPD officials briefed reporters Saturday on the security posture ahead of former President Trump’s rally tomorrow at Madison Square Garden.
Adams said New Yorkers should expect a "large police presence" around MSG, including "protections you will see, and many you won’t see."
NYPD Deputy Commissioner Rebecca Weiner and NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell told reporters officials are expecting protests and that there will be designated areas for people to lawfully exercise their First Amendment rights.
The police will begin their security preparations after Friday night's Rangers game.
“You will see a heavy uniformed presence around the Garden, you’ll see heavy-weapons teams, counter-terror, aviation… blocker vehicles and many more,” Chell said.
Speaking to potential protesters, Adams said no one should "come to our city to try to cause problems."
-ABC News' Matt Foster
34 minutes ago
Harris touts future of America, warns of national abortion ban, rallies Gen Z
After receiving a three-minute ovation following an introduction from Michelle Obama at Kalamazoo, Michigan, Vice President Kamala Harris touted her history and plans for the future if elected.
"We are here as community as coalition builders, because we love our country," she said.
At one point Harris' speech was interrupted by a heckler who was protesting the Israel-Gaza war, but that person was drowned out by the crowd. Harris addressed the heckler's concerns.
"On the topic of Gaza, we need to end that war. We need to end that war and bring the hostages home, but now I'm talking about 2024," Harris said.
The vice president spoke about many of her policies including one that would allow Medicare to pay for home health care for senior citizens.
"A lot of people right now living in what we call the sandwich generation, [those] who are taking care of your kids while you're taking care of your parents. That's a lot," she said.
Harris picked up the conversation on reproductive rights and noted that one in three women live in a state with restrictive abortion bans.
"Donald Trump still refuses to even acknowledge the pain and suffering he has caused. He insists that ... everybody wanted Roe V. Wade to be overturned. Come on. Everyone wanted this?" Harris said.
"Women are being denied care during miscarriages, some only being treated once they develop sepsis. They didn't want this. Couples just trying to grow their family who have been cut off from IVF treatments. They didn't want this."
Harris addressed Gen Z voters talking about their fears and struggles living in a world with gun violence, reduced reproductive rights and dangers of climate change.
"All these issues are not theoretical. They're not political. They're your lived experience. And I want to tell you I see you, and I see your power," she said.
1 hour ago
Michelle Obama gets roaring ovation as she touts Harris
Former first lady Michelle Obama took the stage at Kalamazoo, Michigan, to a roaring ovation before introducing the vice president.
Obama, in her first campaign appearance since the DNC, spoke about Harris' mature temperament and history of working for all Americans.
"Michigan, do not buy into the lie that we do not understand who Kamala is or what she stands for," she said.
"Take it from me, I know good people," Obama said.
She questioned "why on Earth this race is even close," but contended that Kamala has shown she is ready for the job.
"The real question is, are we ready for this moment?" Obama said.
The former first lady said she was angry at the indifference shown to Donald Trump over his history of division, bias and lack of care for democracy.
"Some folks think he's funny. That's how he got elected the first time. Folks gave him a pass and rolled the dice, betting that he couldn't possibly be that bad," she said.
"Nothing this man says or does is funny in any way," Obama later added.
The former first lady addressed the men in the crowd when talking about the stakes of women's health and reproductive rights if Trump wins.
She talked about the loss that many women have seen in the last three years through the loss of reproductive care following the Dobbs decision and the dangers if Trump pushes for more restrictions.
"Your girlfriend could be the one in legal jeopardy if she needs a pill from out-of-state or overseas, or if she has to travel across state lines because the clinic closed up. Your wife or mother could be the ones at higher risk of dying from undiagnosed cervical cancer because they have no access to regular gynecological care. Your daughter could be the one to terrified to call the doctor if she's bleeding during an unexpected pregnancy," she said.
"So fellas, before you cast your vote, ask yourselves, what side of history do you want to be on?" Obama later added.
2 hours ago
Trump slams Beyoncé, claims support of Muslims
Former President Donald Trump took the stage in Novi, Michigan, on Saturday where he promptly attacked Beyonce’s guest appearance at Vice President Kamala Harris' rally Friday night in Texas and bashed the musician for not performing.
"So Beyoncé went out and spoke for a couple of minutes, and then left, and the place went crazy," he said before falsely claiming the crowd booed.
Trump attempted to encourage his supporters to vote early, but gave mixed messages.
"The whole thing is--You just have one day voting. Voter ID, paper ballots, proof that you’re a citizen of the United States, please. And you know what? You had no problems," Trump said.
Trump, who proposed a ban on Muslim immigrants and openly made anti-Muslim statements in the past, claimed he was gaining support from Muslims citing the recent endorsement from Hamtramck, Michigan, Mayor Amer Ghalib, who was in attendance, and others.
Trump continued his anti-immigrant slur calling America a "garbage can" for the world.
"I think of a lot of things when I'm up here that are on the stupid machine, isn't it nice to have a president that doesn't need a fricking teleprompter?" Trump said.
-ABC News' Kelsey Walsh, Lalee Ibssa and Soo Rin Kim