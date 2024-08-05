Netanyahu says Israel will strike wherever necessary

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel is prepared to stand against attacks from Iran and its proxies.

"Iran and its detractors seek to surround us with a choke ring of terrorism on seven fronts. Their open aggression is insatiable," Netanyahu said during a state memorial service commemorating the death of Revisionist Zionist leader Ze’ev Jabotinsky in 1940.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the state memorial for Ze'ev Jabotinsky, at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem, Aug. 4, 2024. Naama Grynbaum/AP

Netanyahu added, "We are determined to stand against them on every front, in every arena, far and near. "

Netanyahu's comments came just days after the assassination in Iran of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh. He was killed in an explosion on Wednesday at a guest house in Tehran that he was staying in while attending the inauguration of Iran's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian. Israel has not claimed responsibility for Haniyeh's death.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called for "revenge" against Israel.

Haniyeh's assassination followed the death of Mohammed Deif, commander of Hamas' military wing, in a "precise, targeted strike" in the southern Gaza town of Khan Younis on July 13. Deif was allegedly one of the masterminds of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

IDF officials also announced that they killed top Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in a precision missile strike Tuesday in Beirut, Lebanon. Officials claim he had been orchestrating drone and rocket attacks on northern Israel, including one on July 27 in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights that killed 12 children and teenagers playing soccer.

"Anyone who murders our citizens, anyone who harms our country, will not be cleared of responsibility," Netanyahu said Sunday. "He will pay a very heavy price. Our long hand strikes in the Gaza Strip, in Yemen, in Beirut, wherever necessary."

Netanyahu said Israel's goals are to "secure our future" and the ensure that hostages taken by Hamas terrorists during the Oct. 7 attack in Israel are returned home.

"We will continue to press the pedal," Netanyahu said. "We did not let up from the pressure in all combat areas. We will take an offensive, creative, persistent initiative -- until victory comes."

-ABC News' Jordana Miller