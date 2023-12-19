Israel-Gaza live updates: Israel 'ready for another humanitarian pause,' president says

Israeli president: ‘Israel is ready for another humanitarian pause’

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Tuesday that “Israel is ready for another humanitarian pause and additional humanitarian aid in order to enable the release of hostages.”

Herzog said to achieve this, “the responsibility lies fully with [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar and the leadership of Hamas.”

“It is really important for us to reiterate -- we are not fighting the people of Gaza. They are not our enemies,” the president said. “We are fighting Hamas, they are the enemy. And in this respect, we are taking all possible humanitarian steps according to international humanitarian law.”

Herzog said the amount of humanitarian aid for hard-hit Gaza “can be tripled instantaneously.”

“For the last two weeks, Israel has operated new scanning equipment in [the Israeli city of] Nitzana enabling the entry of 350 trucks a day. For the last two weeks there was a failure by the United Nations predominantly, and other partners, in the inflow of trucks into Gaza -- only about 125 or 100 trucks a day,” he said. “You can triple the amount of trucks easily, if there was only an effort by the United Nations and its partners. The world has to know that you could have had tens of thousands of tons a day more going into Gaza.”

A UNRWA spokesperson disputed Herzog's claim, saying, "That’s not at all accurate."