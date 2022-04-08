Russia-Ukraine live updates: At least 30 killed, over 100 injured in attack on Ukrainian train station

At least 30 killed, over 100 injured in attack on Ukrainian train station

At least 30 people were killed and more than 100 others injured in a rocket attack on a railway station in eastern Ukraine on Friday morning, authorities said.

According to Ukraine's state-owned railway company, two Russian rockets struck the train station in the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast.

"This is a purposeful strike on the passenger infrastructure of the railway and the residents of the city of Kramatorsk," Ukrainian Railways said in a post on Facebook.

Donetsk Oblast Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said the station was teeming with civilians fleeing the Russian invasion. Kyrylenko accused Russian forces of wanting "to take as many peaceful people as possible."

"Thousands of people were at the station during the missile strike, as residents of Donetsk Oblast are being evacuated to safer regions of Ukraine," Kyrylenko said in a post on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the rockets targeted an area at the station where "thousands of peaceful Ukrainians were waiting for evacuation."

"Not having the strength and courage to confront us on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population," Zelenskyy said in a post on Facebook. "This is an evil that has no limits. And if it is not punished, it will never stop."

Graphic images provided by Ukrainian officials showed the aftermath of the attack -- bodies lying on the ground next to scattered luggage and debris, with charred vehicles parked nearby.