Families waiting for word on 2 Americans missing in Ukraine

The two had volunteered to help Ukrainian forces, officials said.

Family members are desperately waiting for word after two Americans who volunteered to assist Ukrainian forces have gone missing and there are unconfirmed reports of their possible capture.

U.S. lawmakers said Wednesday they have been asked by the families of the former service members from Alabama -- Alexander Drueke and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh -- for their help in locating them.

Alexander Drueke and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh are Americans who had volunteered to join the Ukrainian forces. Both are now missing in Ukraine. Drueke family | Joy Black

Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., said in a statement her office is helping a family locate Drueke, 39, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

"Earlier this week, the mother of Alexander Drueke, a Tuscaloosa Army Veteran who volunteered to assist the Ukrainian Army in combating Russia, reached out to my office after losing contact with her son. According to his family, they have not heard from Drueke in several days," she said in a statement.

Sewell said her office has been in contact with the State Department, the FBI and other members of the Alabama Congressional delegation.

Alexander Drueke, 39, is shown with his mother, Lois "Bunny" Drueke. Drueke family

Drueke, an Army veteran who had served two deployments to Iraq, reportedly went to Ukraine in mid-April to volunteer to help train the Ukrainian forces, his mother, Lois "Bunny" Drueke, told "Good Morning America."

"He wanted to go over and help train the Ukrainian soldiers and show them how to use the equipment that the U.S. has been sending over there for them," she said.

She said she last heard from her son in a text message on June 8.

"He said that he was going dark for a day or possibly two. And I responded to stay safe, that I loved him and he responded, 'Yes, ma'am. I love you too,'" she said. "And that was my last communication with him."

Alexander Drueke is shown in uniform standing next to his grandfather, in 2003. Drueke family

She said he was with Huynh at the time, whom he had met since going to Ukraine, and there are unverified reports that they may have been captured by Russian forces.

Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Ala., said his office is helping in the search for Huynh, 27, of Trinity, Alabama, after his family reached out to the congressman's office this week.

"According to Huynh's family, they have not been in contact with him since June 8, 2022, when he was in the Kharkiv area of Ukraine," he said in a statement.

Aderholt said his office has reached out to the State Department and FBI to "get any information possible."

Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, 27, is shown in this undated photo. Joy Black

Huynh, a former Marine, spoke to Huntsville, Alabama, ABC affiliate WAAY in early April about his decision to help defend Ukraine.

"I've made peace with the decision. I know there's a potential of me dying. I'm willing to give my life for what I believe is right," he told the station.

Huynh got engaged in March, before he left for Ukraine the following month.

"We just really want him back," his fiancée, Joy Black, told "Good Morning America" through tears. "He's got such a big heart. He knew this wasn't the easy thing, but this was the right thing."

"Even though not great things have happened I'm still really, really proud of him," she continued.

Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, 27, is shown with his fiance, Joy Black. Joy Black

White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters Wednesday afternoon that he "can't confirm the reports" of two Americans captured in Ukraine.

"We'll do the best we can to monitor this and see what we can learn about it," he said. "Obviously, if it's true, we'll do everything we can to get them safely back home."

The State Department also is aware of the "unconfirmed" reports, a spokesperson said.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and are in contact with Ukrainian authorities," the department spokesperson said. "Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment."

The State Department has warned U.S. citizens against traveling to Ukraine during the war and that Russian security officials could be "singling out" U.S. citizens.

When asked about the two missing Americans in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that he did not have any information about it.

"Perhaps the Defense Ministry has some information, but I don't," Peskov said at a press briefing Thursday.

Several Westerners have been taken prisoner during the war, including two men from the United Kingdom who were sentenced to death this month by Russian-backed separatists who accused them of being mercenaries.

ABC News' Devin Garbitt, Benjamin Stein, Ben Gittleson and Shannon Crawford contributed to this report.