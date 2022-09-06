Russia-Ukraine live updates: US says Moscow is buying weapons from North Korea

IAEA calls for immediate establishment of 'nuclear safety and security protection zone' around Zaporizhzhia plant

The nuclear watchdog of the United Nations is calling for the immediate establishment of a "nuclear safety and security protection zone" around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine.

The recommendation, among several others, was made in a second report released Tuesday by the International Atomic Energy Agency, which deployed an expert mission to the besieged plant last week.

"The IAEA recommends that shelling on site and in its vicinity should be stopped immediately to avoid any further damages to the plant and associated facilities, for the safety of the operating staff and to maintain the physical integrity to support safe and secure operation," the agency wrote in the report. "This requires agreement by all relevant parties to the establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the ZNPP."

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is the largest in Ukraine and all of Europe. Invading Russian forces overran the site and the surrounding town of Enerhodar in early March. The Ukrainian workers have been left in place to keep the plant operating, as it supplies electricity across the war-torn country, but the site is now on the front line between Russian-occupied and Ukrainian-controlled territory. Moscow and Kyiv have traded blame for shelling at or near the plant in recent days and weeks, fueling fears that the conflict could spark a radiation disaster.

The IAEA said it aims to maintain a "continued presence" at the plant to "help further improve and deepen the understanding of the situation."

"While the ongoing shelling has not yet triggered a nuclear emergency, it continues to represent a constant threat to nuclear safety and security with potential impact on critical safety functions that may lead to radiological consequences with great safety significance," the agency wrote in the latest report.