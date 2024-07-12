Lone wolf threat is main concern for Paris Olympics: Official

The lone wolf offender is the main threat concern for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, according to a senior Diplomatic Security official who spoke with ABC News.

The Diplomatic Security Service is the law enforcement arm of the U.S. State Department and has a major role in helping to secure international events and work with international partners like the French authorities in preparation for the summer games. Their main priority is to secure the games for Team USA and other American entities at the games.

DSS has been involved with the protective security of U.S. Olympic athletes since the 1976 Olympic Games in Montréal, Canada -- the first Games after the 1972 Black September terrorist attack in Munich, Germany, where members of the Israeli Olympic team were held hostage and killed.

DS agents have been in France for two years working with French authorities.

French authorities have an "excellent security plan" starting with the hardening of the Olympic area, according to the DS official.

"It's completely protected," the DS official said. "It's going to have multiple layers of defense."

The Opening Ceremony is on July 26, and will be outside along the Seine River with athletes traveling on boats with security at the top of mind.

A DSS special agent scouts a location during the 2018 Winter Olympics, Gangneung, South Korea. U.S. Department of State

Access to bridges will be credentialed only. French authorities have already vetted the people in buildings along the river and there will be ballistic glass lining the walls of the river where spectators will be standing.

The sides of the river will be lined with 35,000 French police and 10,000 French military patrolling both sides of the river.

The DS official said there is less concern for gunfire, but more of a concern for objects that might be thrown onto the boats.

Officials also are closely monitoring the threat drones might have on the games.

In past events like the 2023 Women's World Cup, there were "a few incidents" that prompted Australians and New Zealanders to take drones out of the sky, but those incidents weren't malicious, according to the official, but rather people who were interested in the games.

Another area of concern is from cyber threats, according to the official.

A DSS special agent serves as a field liaison officer at the Olympic Beach Volleyball Arena on Copacabana Beach during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. U.S. Department of State

In February, DS agents trained for a scenario in which one of the main corporate partners for the U.S. Olympic team was hit with a cyber-attack. The official who spoke to ABC News said the French will be the first response because they are the host country, but will work with U.S. government entities to "make sure the company is protected."

Russians have the most motivation to muck up the games, according to the DS official, while China sees the Olympics as a spotlight for the country, so they are less inclined to launch a cyber-attack.

The Russians did a lot of cyber snooping in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and on the 2022 Men's World Cup, according to the official.

France is also preparing for any demonstrations that might arise, according to the officia, by limiting backpacks and making it difficult for people who don't have credentials to get into secure zones.

In addition to help secure the games, Diplomatic Security officials are also responsible for the security of American athletes, fans and corporate partners, according to the official.

Agents will be embedded with each team to ensure their safety when traveling throughout France, and if American citizens have an issue, they can report it to the U.S. Embassy who will communicate it to Diplomatic Security agents in the field.