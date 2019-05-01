Maduro vows to punish protesters in Venezuela, rejects Pompeo's claim he nearly fled to Cuba

May 1, 2019, 4:44 AM ET
PHOTO: An explosion occurs under a military vehicle during clashes between forces loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and opposition demonstrators in Caracas on April 30, 2019. PlayYuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images
WATCH News headlines today: April 30, 2019

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro dismissed U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's claims that the embattled leader was ready to flee the nation in a televised address last night, as he also vowed that protesters against his regime "cannot go unpunished."

"Mike Pompeo said today in the afternoon ... he said: 'Maduro has a plane ready to go to Cuba, to flee, and the Russians took him off the plane and forbade him to leave the country,'" Maduro said in a televised meeting. "Mr. Pompeo, please, what lack of seriousness."

PHOTO: An explosion occurs under a military vehicle during clashes between forces loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and opposition demonstrators in Caracas on April 30, 2019. Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images
An explosion occurs under a military vehicle during clashes between forces loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and opposition demonstrators in Caracas on April 30, 2019.

Maduro also used the televised address to reiterate that he maintained the backing of the country's military and would be punishing dissidents.

"We have to identify all those people who fired weapons and go find them and submit them to justice, deliver them to the Prosecutor's Office and the courts to all," Maduro said. "There are videos of all kinds. We know who they are, we have to look for them. There can be no impunity, there must be justice for there to be peace in Venezuela."

Maduro was in part responding to Pompeo's claim that the socialist leader had been on the brink of fleeing Venezuela before Russia thwarted those ambitions.

"We made so much progress," Pompeo said last night. "We literally had Nicolas Maduro getting prepared to get on his airplane and head out of the country before he was stopped -- stopped, really at the direction of the Russians, and I must say, there'll be another sunrise tomorrow, and the opportunity for Venezuelan democracy, I am confident, will remain."

In astonishing scenes on Tuesday, violence broke out on the streets of Caracas after opposition leader Juan Guaido and Leopoldo Lopez -- freed from house arrest by deserted Venezuelan security forces -- called for an uprising early in the morning. They said they'd gained military backing and would begin the "final phase" of their push to oust Maduro.

PHOTO: An opposition demonstrator passes by a government bus set on fire during clashes with soldiers loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro after troops joined opposition leader Juan Guaido in his campaign to oust Maduro in Caracas, April 30, 2019. Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images
An opposition demonstrator passes by a government bus set on fire during clashes with soldiers loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro after troops joined opposition leader Juan Guaido in his campaign to oust Maduro in Caracas, April 30, 2019.
PHOTO: An opposition demonstrator clashes with soldiers loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro after troops joined opposition leader Juan Guaido in his campaign to oust Maduros government, in Caracas, April 30, 2019. Cristian Hernandez/AFP/Getty Images
An opposition demonstrator clashes with soldiers loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro after troops joined opposition leader Juan Guaido in his campaign to oust Maduro's government, in Caracas, April 30, 2019.

Guaido -- whom the U.S. and 53 countries recognize as the nation's legitimate leader -- called for further protests in a statement on social media last night.

Venezuela was rocked by violent clashes on Tuesday between opposition protesters and security forces loyal to Maduro. The protests marked a dramatic escalation of the political crisis that's left the country teetering on the edge of violence for months.

"Maduro does not have the backing or respect from the Venezuelan armed forces, much less the Venezuelan people," Guaido said.

