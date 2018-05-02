A masked man armed with a knife stole a wad of Monopoly vouchers from a McDonald’s restaurant in West London.

Video of the incident, captured March 23 by the chain’s surveillance cameras, shows a hooded man wearing a mask opening a counter barrier to reach behind the cash register and seizing a box on a shelf.

Metropolitan Police

As an employee spots him and reaches toward the man, he threatens the staff with the knife before backing away and running out of the shop, the video shows.

“At 2 p.m. the suspect walked into McDonald's. Waving a knife at staff, he removed the movable counter separating the customers from the kitchen, grabbed a box of promotional Monopoly cards and vouchers and left the restaurant with the box,” London’s Metropolitan Police said after now releasing the video.

The Monopoly vouchers are part of a prize-giving scheme the restaurant is running, where customers can exchange stickers for prizes, such as Mini Cooper cars and cash rewards totaling more than $130,000.