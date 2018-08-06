Massive explosion kills at least 2, rips huge hole in highway outside Bologna, Italy

Aug 6, 2018, 11:27 AM ET
An aerial image provided by Italian firefighters shows smoke and flame after an explosion on a highway in the outskirts of Bologna, Italy, Aug. 6, 2018.
Italian police said at least two people were killed and 67 injured in a massive explosion that ripped a huge hole in a highway near an airport in northern Italy.

Video and photos from witnesses showed a massive fireball shooting into the air on a highway in the suburbs of Bologna on Tuesday afternoon.

An aerial image provided by Italian firefighters shows smoke and flame after an explosion on a highway in the outskirts of Bologna, Italy, Aug. 6, 2018.
An aerial image provided by Italian firefighters shows smoke and flame after an explosion on a highway in the outskirts of Bologna, Italy, Aug. 6, 2018.

Police in Bologna said a vehicle accident caused a fire that led to the explosion, and Italian firefighters said a tanker carrying inflammable material was involved.

Emergency services move an injured person on a stretcher following a road accident near Bologna, Italy, Aug. 6, 2018.
Emergency services move an injured person on a stretcher following a road accident near Bologna, Italy, Aug. 6, 2018.

Traffic was blocked in the area, and videos and photos from the scene showed burned-out vehicles and a partially-collapsed roadway.

An image taken from a video made available by the Italian national police force shows a partial collapsed section of the motorway bridge of the Casalecchio A1-A14 junction following a road accident in Bologna, Italy, Aug. 6, 2018.
An image taken from a video made available by the Italian national police force shows a partial collapsed section of the motorway bridge of the Casalecchio A1-A14 junction following a road accident in Bologna, Italy, Aug. 6, 2018.

"My car is still under the flyover, I am waiting to see if and when I can get it back," Marco Rosadini, from Arezzo, Italy, told Italian news agency ANSA. He said he was at a restaurant in the area. "At one point, we heard a violent explosion. I thought it was an attack."

Firefighters work near the motorway after an accident caused a large explosion and fire on the outskirts of Bologna, Italy, Aug. 6, 2018.
Firefighters work near the motorway after an accident caused a large explosion and fire on the outskirts of Bologna, Italy, Aug. 6, 2018.

He said that there were seven to eight minutes of what sounded like explosions causing the glass roof of the restaurant to collapse.

A firefighter walks past a line of burned vehicles following a road accident near Bologna, Italy, Aug. 6, 2018.
A firefighter walks past a line of burned vehicles following a road accident near Bologna, Italy, Aug. 6, 2018.

