Massive fire breaks out at luxury London hotel, officials say

Dozens of firefighters are battling a massive blaze that broke out at a luxury hotel in West London on Wednesday, officials said.

The London Fire Brigade said 120 firefighters and 20 fire engines were deployed to tackle a "visible fire" on the roof of the 12-floor Mandarin Oriental Hotel in the affluent area of Knightsbridge, overlooking Hyde Park.

The brigade said it has received some 40 calls about the fire, which is emitting "a lot of smoke."

Images from the scene showed vast plumes of black smoke billowing from the building into the skyline of England's capital city.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.