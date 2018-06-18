Mexican World Cup fans' 'massive jumps' may have set off manmade earthquake

Jun 18, 2018, 9:24 AM ET
PHOTO: Mexican fans gather to celebrate Mexicos victory against Germany during the 2018 World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico, June 17, 2018.PlayUlises Ruiz/AFP/Getty Images
WATCH Mexico fans trigger earthquake sensors with World Cup celebrations

Mexico's upset World Cup victory over Germany was literally earthshaking.

Super-sensitive earthquake sensors registered seismic activity at two sites in Mexico City that coincided with what proved to be the winning goal by Mexico's star player, Hirving Lazano, in that team's 1-0 triumph over defending World Cup champion Germany on Sunday.

The Institute of Geological and Atmospheric Investigations described the tremor in a tweet as an "artificial" quake possibly set off by "massive jumps" of fans watching the live broadcast of the white-knuckle match in Mexico.

Lozano's victorious strike came in at the 35-minute mark of the first half of the game at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, roughly the same time, 11:32 a.m. local time, that a quake registered 6,661 miles away in Mexico City, officials said.

The fan-generated shaker registered a magnitude 2, which would have been undetectable to the thousands of jubilant fans packed into Mexico City's Zocalo Square but was enough to move the needles on the Richter scale, officials said.

