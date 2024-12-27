The app will allow Mexican nationals to notify family and the local consulate.

Mexico developing app for migrants to send alert if about to be detained in the US

Mexico is developing a cellphone app that will allow migrants to inform family members and local consulates if they think they are about to be detained in the United States, the country's secretary of foreign affairs announced on Friday.

The app is expected to become available in January as President-elect Donald Trump, who has pledged to launch mass deportations of migrants living in the U.S. without legal permission on Day 1 of his second term, takes office.

The app -- dubbed Alert Button -- will allow nationals who think they are about to be detained to notify the “consulate closest to their location about situations of imminent detention, notify family members who have previously been selected, as well as report to the Foreign Affairs Secretary," Mexico's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

Migrants seeking asylum in the United States gather near the border wall after crossing a razor wire fence deployed to inhibit their crossing into the United States, as a member of the Texas National Guard escorts them, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Dec. 19, 2024. Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

The app was developed with the Mexican Digital Transformation Agency for "emergency cases," Juan Ramón de la Fuente, Mexico's secretary of foreign affairs, said.

De la Fuente outlined other protective measures ahead of Mexican nationals’ possible detention under the incoming Trump administration.

"The foreign affairs secretary was emphatic in pointing out that to deport someone from the United States you need a court order, a final sentence of deportation or removal, and that is where the consular team will be very aware that due process is complied with," the release said.

Trump has repeatedly pledged to get started on mass deportations as soon as he enters office.

Juan Ramon de la Fuente, coordinator of the Dialogues for Transformation speaks during the "Dialogue: Education, Science and Technology" education project in Mexico City, April 30, 2024. Luis Barron/Eyepix Group/LightRocket via Getty Images

He's tapped several immigration hard-liners to serve in key Cabinet positions, including former Acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan as "border czar."

Homan previously discussed his vision for mass deportations, saying they would first concentrate on expelling criminals and national security threats. He didn't rule out deporting families together.

An estimated 11.7 million unauthorized migrants are living in the U.S. without legal immigration status, including about 4.6 million from Mexico, as of July 2023, according to the Center for Migration Studies.