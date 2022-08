Gorbachev died following a "serious and long illness."

He was 91 years old.

Gorbachev was the last leader of the Soviet Union before it dissolved. He ruled as general secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union from 1985 until 1991.

Mikhail Gorbachev, the final leader of the Soviet Union, signs the decree relinquishing control of nuclear weapons to Boris Yeltsin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Dec. 25, 1991. Liu Heung Shing/AP, FILE

