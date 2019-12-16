Millions of dollars of jewelry stolen from home of British billionaire heiress The home is reportedly decked out with 24-hour security and guards.

Jewelry believed to be worth tens of millions of dollars has been stolen from the house of British billionaire heiress Tamara Ecclestone in London after she left the home for the Christmas holidays.

Ecclestone, 35, the daughter of the former billionaire chief executive of Formula One worth an estimated $4.2 billion, Bernie Ecclestone, had reportedly left her home in West London for the Christmas holidays when the thieves struck Friday.

Reports in the Sun, a British tabloid, suggest that the estimated value of the stolen jewelry is upwards of $67 million.

Ecclestone lives at the property with her husband, Jay Rutland, and the house is reportedly decked out with 24-hour security, with guards present at all times.

British model and socialite Tamara Ecclestone poses on the red carpet as she arrives to attend the European premiere of "Frozen 2" in London on November 17, 2019. (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images) Niklas Halle'n/AFP via Getty Images

A Cartier bangle, estimated to be worth $106,000, was among the stolen items, as well as precious rings and earrings, the newspaper reported.

The family had been left “angry and shaken” by the robbery, a spokesperson said.

“I can sadly confirm there has been a home invasion at the Ecclestone-Rutland family home,” a spokesperson for Ecclestone said in a statement to ABC News. “Internal security are co-operating with police in this matter. Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that an “amount of high value” jewelry had been stolen from a property in West London Friday evening.

“Police were called to a residential property in Palace Green, W8, at 23.11hrs on Friday, 13 December, to reports of a burglary,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. “Officers attended. It was reported that an amount of high value jewellery had been stolen.”

“There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue,” the statement added.