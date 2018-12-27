Moscow Metro selling artifacts from its communist past

MOSCOW — Dec 27, 2018, 12:21 PM ET
PHOTO: A woman leaves a gift shop after purchasing a retro signboard that reads, "Police," in Moscow, Dec. 25, 2018.PlayTatyana Makeyeva/Reuters
WATCH Russia tests new weapon that is allegedly impossible to detect

The Moscow Metro is more than just a means of transportation.

It reveals a lot about the city. Some of the other stations -- Kievskaya, Mayakovskaya and Plozhad Revoluzii -- are old and classic, with bronze statues, ceiling murals and bright mosaics.

The Myakinino and Delovoy Centre stations are more modern and technologically-equipped.

But the Moscow Metro is its own underground world. Now, people can own a part of its history.

PHOTO: Retro signboards are on display after the Moscow metro launched sales of decommissioned passenger signs at a gift shop in Moscow, Dec. 25, 2018.Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters
Retro signboards are on display after the Moscow metro launched sales of decommissioned passenger signs at a gift shop in Moscow, Dec. 25, 2018.

(MORE: Ukraine moves toward separate church, as conflict with Russia leads to major schism)

On Dec. 25, Moscow Metro started selling the old signs and plaques that adorned its walls for decades.

According to the Moscow Metro website, there are more than 30 signs for sale. If they are in high demand, additional lots will be put up for sale. Everyone will be able to purchase signs at the souvenir shop at the Mayakovskaya station or at the Tushinskaya station's information center.

Some of the signs say “Keep to the left,” “Metro entrance,” “Crossing,” “Not passage,” “Police” and “The transfer stops at 1 a.m.”

(MORE: Russia buries legendary human rights activist Lyudmila Alexeyeva)

ABC News went to the Mayakovskaya station to see the signs up close. One was selling for 8,500 ruble (about $125). A local man told ABC News why he bought a sign.

PHOTO: A visitor takes pictures of retro signboards after Moscow metro launched sales of the decommissioned passenger signs at a gift shop in Moscow, Dec. 25, 2018.Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters
A visitor takes pictures of retro signboards after Moscow metro launched sales of the decommissioned passenger signs at a gift shop in Moscow, Dec. 25, 2018.

"I want to put it my room," the man said. "I think it is very cool, not many people will have such a historical thing at home!”

Another man named Sergey came in to the souvenir shop wanting to buy a sign.

"I want to look at it and remember how Moscow Metro looked like and compare it with modern ones," he said. "This is something you won’t be able to buy, something very unusual and memorable."

A press officer from Moscow Metro said the old signs were put up for sale because new signs were being installed.

Comments