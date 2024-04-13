It is currently unknown how many victims there are in the incident.

Multiple people stabbed in possible shooting at major shopping mall in Sydney

LONDON -- Crowds in Australia have fled a Sydney shopping mall near Bondi Beach after reports of multiple stabbings and a possible shooting sparked a major police response in the area.

Local media have reported gunshots inside Westfield Mall at Bondi Junction near Bondi Beach -- a well known destination for locals and tourists alike.

Police said a critical incident had been declared following the shooting of a male after reports of multiple stabbings.

It is currently unknown how many victims there are in the incident or whether or not the suspect -- or suspects -- have been apprehended.

The area has been evacuated and there are video on social media shows a number of ambulances and police vehicles responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.